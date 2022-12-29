Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

Split

A girl lost control of her skis and had an accident. A rescue helicopter takes the 12-year-old to a clinic (symbol image). © Dietmar Mathis/dpa

A 12-year-old girl had an accident while skiing in Tyrol. The child goes off the track and crashes into a tree.

Fügenberg/Austria – A 12-year-old Dutch skier went off the piste on Monday afternoon on the valley run in the Spieljoch ski area in Fügenberg, Austria. She had apparently lost her balance in a driving error and crashed into a tree, reports oe24.at. A rescue helicopter brought the child to a clinic in Innsbruck. There she succumbed to her severe injuries.

Tragic skiing accident: 12-year-old tilted, could not brake and crashed into a tree

The skiing accident happened in the Spieljoch ski area in the Zillertal. how oe24.at reported, the young skier wanted to turn right at the last moment at a fork in the red family run. In the course of the maneuver, she jammed and lost control of her skis. Without being able to brake, the girl drove over the edge of the slope into a wooded area. There she collided with a tree. The collision was so violent that she suffered serious injuries despite wearing a ski helmet.

Another ski drama also happened near Kitzbühel. Two German teenagers came off the runway and fell about 50 or 60 meters deep. The two 17-year-olds died in the skiing accident in Austria.

Tragic skiing accident: the girl’s family makes emergency calls

The girl was traveling with several people in the ski area. Among other things, her father, her uncle and several cousins. The family, who witnessed the accident, made emergency calls from their cell phones. The girl was finally flown to a clinic in Innsbruck in a rescue helicopter. There she succumbed to her severe injuries.

No victims in the avalanche in Lech

The avalanche in the Lech/Zürs am Arlberg ski area went off lightly. In the avalanche accident, a skier from Germany was partially buried and seriously injured by the avalanche. The other affected winter sports enthusiasts from Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bosnia, Croatia and the USA only suffered minor injuries or escaped with a fright.