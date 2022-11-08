After having sex with two different men on the same day, a 19-year-old girl becomes pregnant with both of them and gives birth to twins.

The story comes from Brazil, a nineteen year old gave birth to twins, children of two different men with whom she had had relations on the same day. Her doctor, Tulio Jorge Franco, said it was a rare casebut it can occur when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. Babies share their mother’s genetic material but grow in different placentas.

Is called heteropaternal superfecundation: two different fathers for two twins. There are twenty other similar cases in the world.

The girl’s name was not disclosed. We know it happened to Minerios, in Goias, Brazil, and that the woman explained that she took a paternity test because she wanted to know who the father was. She had one of the men take the paternity test but the exam confirmed paternity only for one of her twins. She then remembered the second man she had been with on the same day and she had him take the test too. Test that confirmed the paternity of the second twin.

From the local media we know that only one of the fathers looks after both childrenwho are currently 16 months old.

