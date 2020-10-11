A girl from Delhi got a chance to become Britain’s High Commissioner to India for a day. Chaitanya Venkateswaran, a resident of Delhi, got a chance to become Britain’s senior-most diplomat in India last Wednesday. Chaitanya Venkateswaran is only 18 years old and only women aged 18 to 23 could participate in this competition.Venkateswaran was given this opportunity to outline the challenges faced by women around the world and as part of the mission’s initiative for women’s empowerment. The UK High Commission hosts a ‘one day high commissioner’ competition every year from 2017, in which young girls aged 18 to 23 can participate.

Venkateswaran started work as High Commissioner

The British High Commission said in a statement that Venkateswaran is the fourth woman to become Britain’s High Commissioner as part of the annual competition organized by Britain’s Mission on International Girl’s Day on 11 October. As High Commissioner, Venkateswaran entrusted his work to the department heads of the High Commissioner, interacted with senior women police officers, met the media and initiated a study to explore the impact of the British Council STEM Scholarship on Indian women participants.

What did Venkateswara say

Venkateswaran said, ‘When I was younger, I used to visit the library of the British Council in New Delhi and since then I have a desire to learn. It is a golden opportunity to become Britain’s High Commissioner for a day. ‘ Britain’s acting High Commissioner in India, Jan Thompson, said she loved the competition, providing a platform for exceptional young women. As part of the competition this year, participants were asked to put a one-minute video on social media, telling them ‘What are the global challenges and opportunities for gender equality in the Kovid-19 crisis?’