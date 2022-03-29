Her beauty has not gone unnoticed, that’s who the girl is constantly framed in the studio on the Island of the Famous.

L’Island of the Famous it has started a week ago. The pairs are getting hot and there are also early eliminations. As usual this year too, those who are eliminated do not leave the game definitively, but land on Playa Imboscada where they still have the opportunity to return to the game, but alone.

In yesterday’s episode the last to be eliminated were Antonio Zequila and Floriana Seconds. The latter who as soon as she realized that she would not have returned home already went on a rampage. Only the diplomacy of Ilary Blasi he convinced the shipwrecked woman to stay on the new island where she will finally be able to compete alone.

But for those who are watching the episodes, they could not fail to notice a girl who is often framed by the director and who is in the studio. She is a beautiful, brunette, blue-eyed girl. Director Roberto Cenci he dedicated several close-ups to the young woman during these first episodes.

So the curiosity of the fans of the program was not long in coming. There were many who threw themselves on social media and asked who was that girl constantly framed in the studio. Well mystery solved.

Girl framed in the studio on the Island of the Famous: what is her name

The girl in question is called Cloe D’Arcangelois a model and is in the studio as a friend of the castaway Estefania Bernal.

Originally from Milan, Cloè studied at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery in Milan, but left her in the third year to enroll in the Faculty of Psychology where she graduated last year.

She works as a model at Paola Benegas’ fashion agency where she also met Estefania. The two have become very good friends and in fact Chloe is cheering for her in the studio and is enchanting with her beauty.