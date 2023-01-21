Drama in Villasanta, a 7-year-old girl found alone on the street and still wearing pajamas: a passer-by noticed her

An episode that is truly incredible took place on Friday 20 January, in the municipality of Villasanta. A child of alone 7 years she was found on the street, alone and in pajamas walking around the street. A passerby immediately stepped in to help her.

The story fortunately had the happy ending that everyone hoped for, only thanks to the timely intervention of the police and the man who quickly understood the severity of the situation.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 20 January. Precisely in via Villa, in the municipality of Villasantain the province of Monza.

A man who was in that area on errands quickly realized that something was off. A little girl of tender agewas on the street alone and still in pajamas I’m wearing.

In addition to these details, the passer-by also saw that they weren’t with her adults that they should have kept it under control. For this she used an excuse to stop her and also has alerted local police officers.

The police soon intervened and after having subjected the little girl to some questions, they discovered hers generality and therefore, they could go back to his family.

7-year-old girl found alone in the street: the discovery of the family

The officers, after making her board their car, brought her back straight home. But it is precisely here that they made an incredible discovery about her parents.

The mother and father stood turning around their neighborhood to find her. They hadn’t yet denounced the disappearance, since they hoped to be able to find her in a short time.

The prosecutor who intervened on the spot, given the dynamics of the facts and what happened, gave the consent parents to be able to bring their daughter home. Fortunately, the episode had a happy ending, also thanks to the intervention of a passerbywho immediately understood the seriousness of the situation.