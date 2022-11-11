Taranto, the parents of the 40-day-old newborn found lifeless in bed investigated: the autopsy will soon proceed

The prosecutor who is dealing with the case of baby girl of suns 40 days found lifeless, she decided to register her parents in the register of suspects, for the crime of negligence. Obviously this is a necessary act in order to proceed with the autopsy, scheduled for the next few hours.

There are still many things from to clarify behind this heartbreaking story, which led to the sudden disappearance of a child.

The facts took place around 9.30 on Saturday 5th November. Precisely in a family home located in Taranto. For all of them it seemed to be a day like any other.

From what emerged, that night the couple had decided to let the newborn sleep in theirs Latvian. But it was only when they woke up that they found it in cardiac arrest.

Desperate, they launched promptly the alarm to the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes. The doctors arrived in the house in a few minutes and with the hope of being able to save her, they have it revived long.

However, their attempts turned out to be completely in vain. They arranged his transfer to the Santissima Annunziata hospital, with the black codewhat is used in the event of certain death.

They had no choice but to ascertain the death.

Investigations for the 40-day-old baby found lifeless

The pm Enrico Bruschi has decided to open an investigation. For this reason he has decided to register both parents in the register of suspects, for the crime of culpable crime. A necessary act in order to proceed with the autopsy.

The most plausible hypotheses are that the little girl lost her life for sudden illness or suffocation, caused by the presence of muchi. The purpose is precisely to be able to exclude the presence of congenital pathologiesnot previously discovered.

From an initial examination on the body, the doctor did not find anomalies. In fact, the prosecutor ordered the seizure of some objects used for her and found in her house. In addition, the positions of two doctors who visited her two days before her untimely death.