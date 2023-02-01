Mystery at the University of Milan: a 25-year-old girl was found deceased at Iulm. The body of him hanging from him was in the university toilets. The Carabinieri are investigating a case shrouded in mystery, even if the most accredited lead would be that of a voluntary gesture on the part of the young girl.

The lifeless young girl’s body was hung by a scarf. They found it on the morning of Wednesday 1 February 2023, in the bathrooms of the Iulm University of Milanright in front of the Romolo metro stop in the south of the city.

The discovery would have been made by a caretaker, at the time of the opening of the institute. According to the first rumors that emerged, the young woman would have had a scarf tied around her neck with one end tied to the door. Her death occurred in a bathroom near the study rooms.

Of course i Carabinieri are not ruling out any hypothesis as regards the body found in the university headquarters in via Carlo Bo. Also the hypothesis of the voluntary gesture. The girl had her clothes on and no particular marks on her body.

The caretaker, after finding the body, immediately called the Carabinieri and the 118 health workers, who could not help but ascertain the death of the very young girl. THE Carabinieri of the Barona Station they worked, for the first findings of the case, together with colleagues from the Scientific Investigations section of the investigative unit.

25-year-old girl who died at Iulm: the Carabinieri do not rule out any hypothesis on the case

The young girl’s body was found at dawn on the first day of February 2023. The caretaker had started his work and was opening the university, awaiting the start of lessons and the arrival of the students in classrooms.

The bathroom where the 25-year-old’s body was found was locked inside. However, the hypothesis of the voluntary gesture remains the most accredited. Even if the analyzes are still going on to understand what happened in that bathroom of the University of the Lombard capital.