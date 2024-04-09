According to the autopsy, the causes that led to the death of the girl found dead in Valle D'Aosta emerged

Last Friday, around 2.30pm Valle d'Aosta a dead girl was found, precisely in the small ruined church above La Salle. Thanks to the first autopsy carried out by the medical examiner Roberto Testi, the causes that led to the twenty-year-old's death emerged.

There girl found dead in the small ruined church above La Salle in Valle d'Aosta she would have died for bleeding. The medical examiner Roberto Testi carried out the autopsy on the victim and delivered the partial preliminary report to the Aosta prosecutor's office. Therefore, the reason of death would be a hemorrhage linked to the wounds on the victim's neck and abdomen.

Instead, as regards the toxicological tests, we still don't know the results. Furthermore, the estimated time of death of the young woman who would be around twenty years old and of foreign origins also currently remains to be defined. The Aosta prosecutor's office has opened a arrest him for murder. A. is also hypothesized crime of impulse. The aggression it would have occurred for trivial reasons and then would have led to the killing of the victim who was found in a fetal position. The hypothesis of the presence of a van near the church is currently being evaluated.

Murder in Valle D'Aosta: the hypothesis of the runaway van and the new testimony

A few days after the murder, some testimonies emerged. In fact, some people have spotted a burgundy van near the church with a man and a girl on board who was wearing the same clothes as the deceased girl. However, over the last few hours one has arrived new testimony by a resident who, a few days earlier, had spotted it two young people coming from Switzerland near the crime area.

According to the witness, the two boys would have inquired about camping in the mountains, near Equilib. In light of this, many hypotheses are made escape routes by the serial killer. In fact, the culprit could have escaped from the tunnels towards France and Switzerland.