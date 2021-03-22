D.he death of a two year old girl from Mali shakes Spain. There are “no words” to describe the great pain, wrote the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the short message service Twitter. Paramedics had resuscitated the hypothermic child last Tuesday on the pier in Arguineguín on Gran Canaria after a cardiac arrest. The images of the small lifeless body aroused consternation outside of Spain as well. According to press reports, the girl landed on the Canary Island with her mother and an older sister after traveling for several days. Their overcrowded boat had left Dakhla in Western Sahara.

The girl, who died in a hospital on Sunday, was the “face of a humanitarian drama”, said the Canarian regional president Angel Victor Torres: With her 19 people died on the way to the Canary Islands this year, but before that “Thousands” drowned whose names are unknown.

Increasing numbers since March

According to a count by the Spanish aid organization “Caminando Fronteras” in 2020, at least 2,170 people were killed trying to get to Spain by sea on the Atlantic route, which is considered the most dangerous route to Europe. On the route towards the Canaries there were 1851 dead.

Last week, 356 people landed there on nine boats, three of whom did not survive the trip and twenty had to be hospitalized. Almost 3,000 new migrants have been registered in the Canary Islands since the beginning of the year, and in 2020 there were more than 23,000. Compared to last November, when 8,000 migrants were counted in one month, there has been a decline since the beginning of the year until the numbers have increased again since the second half of March.

Red Cross helpers notice that the proportion of women and minors on the boats has increased. On board the deceased girl’s boat were 29 women and 9 children. The Spanish authorities are overwhelmed. Sea rescuers complain about a lack of resources, while the reception facilities have so far not been sufficient. Only after a delay of several months are the last 1,800 migrants expected to leave the hotels in which they were previously accommodated by the end of March.