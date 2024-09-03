Home World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Press Split

A girl dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in the bathroom. Her brother finds her motionless on the floor. An expert is therefore urging people to pay attention.

Vienna – A tragic incident occurred in Vienna-Penzing when a 13-year-old girl died in her family bathroom, as heute.at and other media reported. The student had simply gone to take a shower. However, when she did not return for longer than expected, her brother became worried and decided to check on her. He found his sister lying motionless on the bathroom floor.

13-year-old dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in bathroom

The girl’s family immediately brought her out of the bathroom, called an ambulance and began resuscitation measures. A spokesman for the Vienna fire department told the newspaper: “We were alerted at around 10 p.m. and found the girl unconscious in the apartment area. Since the carbon monoxide devices went off, we immediately took the 13-year-old outside and took over resuscitation.”

The fire brigade was on site with four vehicles and 18 emergency personnel. According to heute.at Paramedics diagnosed the 13-year-old girl as having a cardiac arrest. Carbon monoxide poisoning appears to be the presumed cause of her death. High concentrations of the gas were found in the family bathroom, which also contained a gas heater. Carbon monoxide poisoning has also recently occurred in a bar.

A 13-year-old girl dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in her bathroom at home. (Symbolic image) © xtriocean2011x

Tenants are obliged to have the thermal baths serviced themselves

The fire department spokesman explained: “According to initial investigations, there was a backflow of exhaust gases at the thermal baths. In addition, mobile air conditioning units were found in the apartment. Further investigations will show whether this further aggravated the situation.” In order to determine the exact circumstances, the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation has begun investigations.

The Chamber of Labour in Vienna points out in a notice points out that since 2015, landlords in Austria have been obliged to repair or replace a defective gas boiler. However, regular maintenance of the boiler is the responsibility of the tenant. This also applies to individual ovens, frost guards, bathroom heaters and other “heating devices”.

Regular inspection of heating devices can prevent serious defects and prevent major damage. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO

Expert appeals: “It is incredibly important to have boiler maintenance done annually”

Heating.de stresses the importance of regular maintenance to detect and repair defects at an early stage. Due to their combustion technology, most heating systems have a residual risk, as gas is flammable and inhaling large quantities can be fatal. However, this does not usually occur in systems that are regularly checked.

An expert warned after the tragic incident on heute.at: “It is incredibly important to have the boiler serviced annually. You should not skimp on this, because it is often not done properly in bargain offers.” He also strongly advised against running air conditioning and heating at the same time: “While the air conditioning is running, switch off the gas boiler!” (bk)