A tragedy occurred in the Science Homeland, Work and Freedom school in Acolman, State of Mexicowhen a eight year old student lost his life in one of the bathrooms from the educative centre. Initial reports indicate that the minor felt bad during class and asked the teacher for permission to go to the bathroom, but was denied. After an intervention from another classmate, she was finally allowed to leave.

When the girl did not return, her partner found her unconscious on the bathroom floor. Although she still had vital signs, school authorities did not immediately request medical help and They contacted the family to take her to the hospital by their own means. Despite the arrival of Civil Protection and Firefighters, unfortunately the minor had already died.

The reaction of the parents and the pressure exerted on the situation led to the arrest of school principal by the Municipal Police.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico confirmed that the cause of death of the minor was bronchoaspirationpresumably due to its own threw up.

Investigations are being carried out to clarify the facts and determine any responsibility.