A vehicle drove onto the grounds of a London primary school and crashed into a building. © Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

A car drives onto the grounds of a London primary school and crashes into a building. Several people are injured – a child dies.

A girl has died after a car crashed into the school building at a London school. This was announced by Scotland Yard on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of homicide through dangerous driving, the message continued. It is therefore a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 years.

Initially, it was said that nine people were injured in the incident, including seven children and two adults. No details were initially known about the condition of the other victims. According to Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond, there are said to have been several serious injuries.

It was initially unclear why the car drove onto the school grounds and crashed into the elementary school. TV footage showed a damaged SUV next to the building, which appeared to have breached a fence and gone quite a distance on the property’s grounds. According to a BBC report, it is a school for girls aged 4 to 11. Seating was also available in the outdoor area. dpa