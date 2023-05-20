A girl was killed in an accident in Yerseke in Zeeland on Saturday afternoon. The victim was standing on a champion car and fell off this float, says the secretary of the Football Association Yerseke. The girls’ team of the club would make a lap of honor through the village because of the championship achieved. “This is a terrible drama,” mourns chairman David Bakker of the VV Yerseke.

The accident happened when the open truck was on its way to the sports complex on Hogeweg. It is not yet clear what exactly happened. Forensic detectives are currently investigating. “What we know is that there was a child on the flat cart. Then something happened after which the child died,” said a police spokesperson. The air ambulance arrived at the scene, but to no avail.

Baker tells Broadcasting Zeeland that it is the driver's daughter. His two daughters would have been on the car during the ride. Because the driver had to brake hard for a roundabout, one of the girls fell off the car, killing her.

The girls’ team, which had been crowned champions shortly before the fatal accident, was kept and taken care of at the sports complex. According to Bakker, they are completely upset. The game of the first football team of Yerseke against VCK was stopped when the message about the fatal accident reached the board. All matches were subsequently cancelled. The public has been asked to go home immediately.

Accidents

In the past there have been more accidents with such floats on which championships are celebrated. For example, last year 20 people were injured in Losser in Overijssel after the covered wagon on which the football players tipped over. Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Also in Waardenburg things went wrong in 2014, when a flat cart with football players from the local football club WNC overturned. In March 2010, a cart with several teams from the local handball club tipped over in Boekel. 22 were injured.

The police on site after the accident in Yerseke. © HVZeeland

