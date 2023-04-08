Died this Friday, 7, the 4-year-old girl who had 90% of her body burned after a man set fire to a bus with passengers in the central region of Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, the day before.

Heloise Victoria da Silva Ribeiro was admitted to the Pediatric CTI of the Hospital Municipalizado Adão Pereira Nunes.

The child suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns over 90% of her body. The girl’s mother, Larissa Silvestre da Silva, 26 years old, was also injured and was hospitalized yesterday at the private hospital Caxias d’Or.

The suspect of setting fire to the bus full of passengers is hospitalized in police custody. The motive for the crime is still unknown. Other people traveling on the bus were also injured. The Secretary of Health of Duque de Caxias said that three more injured had been discharged from hospital.

another case

On Wednesday, a 9-year-old girl died after being shot in Madureira, north of Rio. Ester de Assis de Oliveira was one of the five people hit during a confrontation between the Military Police and suspects, according to the corporation.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.