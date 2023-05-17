The new details that emerged on the accident in which Ilaria Allocca died: she was 22 years old and collided against an iron bar

Further details have emerged on the very serious accident which occurred in the night between Sunday 14 and Monday 15 May. Unfortunately a girl of only 22 years, called Ilaria Allocalost his life instantly, after an iron bar pierced his car, up to his chest.

The agents who intervened on the spot decided to start all the operations immediately investigations of the case. For this reason they impounded the vehicle and also ordered the autopsy on the body.

The events took place around 23, on Sunday 14 May. Precisely along via Nuova del Bosco, in the municipality of Mareglianolocated in the province of Naples.

From what has emerged so far, the 22-year-old was driving her vehicle and was probably headed right to hers dwelling. He appears to be a resident of the area Vesuvian sum and was driving his Fiat Panda.

Also behind her was her boyfriend, who was in his vehicle. The two boys had just met say hello and with their cars, they were trying to get closer to their municipality.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the girl collided against a iron bar which was on the side of the road and which was in disused.

The death of Ilaria Allocca, after the accident

The boyfriend who unfortunately witnessed the scene, called for help. But when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for Ilaria. They had no choice but to note her death.

To get a complete picture of the situation, they decided to order the seizure of the vehicle and also an autopsy on the body. Only these investigations will give some further answers about this harrowing episode. Meanwhile the mayor of Somma Vesuviana Salvatore DiSarnor, in a post on social media, he wrote: