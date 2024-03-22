Home page World

Kilian Bäuml

The trauma of a young Austrian woman doesn't stop. After she was allegedly abused by several men for months, she is now being laughed at by the perpetrators.

Vienna – Over a period of months, a group of young people are said to have sexually abused a girl who was 12 years old at the time of the crime. The police are investigating 17 men who are said to have seriously abused the girl. Using pictures and videos of the crimes, the alleged perpetrators are said to have repeatedly forced their victim to perform sexual acts over the course of months. The victim's ex-boyfriend is said to be among the perpetrators. The men are now to be prosecuted in court, but they don't seem to feel any remorse – quite the opposite.

Shocking scenes in court: alleged perpetrator simply laughs at rape victim

The trial of the then 12-year-old, who was allegedly sexually abused by numerous men over a period of months, began in Vienna. The victim herself was summoned to court on Thursday (March 21) to testify. She had to comment on all incidents in the presence of her lawyer Sascha Flatz. Like the Austrian newspaper Crown writes, the alleged rape victim couldn't endure it for long. The now 13-year-old quickly suffered a crying fit. “I was so scared. I was so scared,” she is said to have said again and again. But things get even worse for the girl this morning.

After her statement in court, the 13-year-old victim was laughed at by one of the alleged perpetrators because all suspects are at large. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Heike Lyding

All suspected perpetrators are free after gang rape in Austria and apparently show no remorse

The suspects also apparently knew about the court date. All 17 suspects are at large, partly because many of them are still minors. Criminal law in Germany also stipulates that people under 14 will not be punished; in other countries the criminal law is much stricter.

According to her statement, one of the men is said to have watched and laughed at the 13-year-old. There is apparently no remorse. The girl doesn't have to make her next statement until the end of April, until then she will receive psychological care.

Rape victim is laughed at and just wants to be “far away from Vienna”

After the trauma she had to endure for months, the 12-year-old only wants one thing – she wants to be “far away from Vienna”. In an interview with Crown She says she would prefer to be “by the sea, in the sun – on a lonely beach.” She also told the newspaper, “I would build sand castles there, with little towers and thick walls around them.”

