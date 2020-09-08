Brain stroke also occurred in 2018, the left side is paralyzed
Let me tell you that Surekha Sikri had previously suffered a brain stroke in November 2018, due to which she was paralyzed. She fell during the shoot. However later she was slowly recovering. He was accompanied by a nurse at home for care.
Brain stroke while drinking juice, sought financial help for treatment
In an exclusive conversation with Navbharat Times Online, the nurse said that around 11 am she was drinking juice at home that she suddenly had a brain stroke, after which she immediately reached Surekhi Care Hospital near the house with Surekha, where she Treatment has begun. She said that since other hospitals charged more fees and their pakas could not pay so much money to get treatment in a proper manner, she came to Kriti Care Hospital about Surekha. He has now appealed for help from Bollywood, quoting the Navbharat Times.
Surekha Sikri has won the National Award 3 times
Surekha Sikri has done ‘Tamas’,’ Badhaai Ho ‘,’ Mammo ‘,’ Nazar ‘,’ Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro Ro ‘,’ Zubaida ‘,’ Kali Salwar ‘,’ Raincoat ‘,’ Humko Deewana Kar Gaye ‘and’ Sheer Apart from ‘Korma’, there are dozens of films. She has also won the National Award three times.
Surekha Sikri has not been shooting for many months
Surekha Sikri was at home in lockdown and had not been shooting for a long time. In an interview, Surekha Sikri had told that she had a stroke only a month after the release of the film ‘Badhaai Ho’, after which she could not eat much and due to this she lost weight too much.
