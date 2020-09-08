Surekha Sikri, who has worked in many films in addition to TV shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’, ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, succumbed to brain stroke on Tuesday (September 8), after which her The health suddenly deteriorated and was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital.

Surekha Sikri, who lives in a house on Yari Road, Mumbai, has been admitted to the nearby Critics Care Hospital after her health deteriorated, where her necessary tests and checkups are being done.



Brain stroke also occurred in 2018, the left side is paralyzed

Let me tell you that Surekha Sikri had previously suffered a brain stroke in November 2018, due to which she was paralyzed. She fell during the shoot. However later she was slowly recovering. He was accompanied by a nurse at home for care.



Brain stroke while drinking juice, sought financial help for treatment

In an exclusive conversation with Navbharat Times Online, the nurse said that around 11 am she was drinking juice at home that she suddenly had a brain stroke, after which she immediately reached Surekhi Care Hospital near the house with Surekha, where she Treatment has begun. She said that since other hospitals charged more fees and their pakas could not pay so much money to get treatment in a proper manner, she came to Kriti Care Hospital about Surekha. He has now appealed for help from Bollywood, quoting the Navbharat Times.

Avinash Mukherjee Exclusive: Dadisa Surekha Sikri is big hearted



Surekha Sikri has won the National Award 3 times

Surekha Sikri has done ‘Tamas’,’ Badhaai Ho ‘,’ Mammo ‘,’ Nazar ‘,’ Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro Ro ‘,’ Zubaida ‘,’ Kali Salwar ‘,’ Raincoat ‘,’ Humko Deewana Kar Gaye ‘and’ Sheer Apart from ‘Korma’, there are dozens of films. She has also won the National Award three times.



Surekha Sikri has not been shooting for many months

Surekha Sikri was at home in lockdown and had not been shooting for a long time. In an interview, Surekha Sikri had told that she had a stroke only a month after the release of the film ‘Badhaai Ho’, after which she could not eat much and due to this she lost weight too much.