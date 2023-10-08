Izvestia: Elizaveta, a girl allegedly captured by Hamas, got in touch

Elizaveta Prudnikova, who was allegedly one of the girls abducted by Hamas from the Nature Party festival in Israel, contacted journalists. The girl gave interview publication “Izvestia”.

Elizabeth denied the information that she was kidnapped by Palestinian militants. She clarified that she did not attend the festival, but her sister was at the event – Elizabeth cannot contact her and does not know her exact location.

Photos of Elizabeth were distributed online. The footage shows her and 13 other girls who went missing in Israel; journalists suggested that they were captured by Hamas militants. State Duma deputy and TV presenter Evgeny Popov, seeing these images, called for the rescue of his compatriot from captivity. Elizabeth herself stated that she is not a citizen of Russia, like her sister.

Mash previously reported that Hamas soldiers kidnapped about ten girls from the Nature Party electronic music festival near the city of Ofakim, located on the border with the Gaza Strip.