The video garnered millions of views and likes and went viral within hours.

Managing a betrayal is never easy and sometimes it happens to want to take revenge for what happened. A bit like a Mexican girl who has carried out her revenge against her now ex-boyfriend, only to publish it all on Tiktok.

The video went viral within hours, reaching millions of views. Ana Garciathis is the girl’s name, she published a video where she told all about her diabolical plan that she put into action against the ex-boyfriend who betrayed her.

Ana, as told by I readevidently still burned by the affair, she decided to take revenge by sending the candidacy for military service for the young man, without his knowledge.

The girl was no longer in the skin when the young man wrote to him saying he had been summoned to the barracks. “An Army commander called me, they say I have to report to the barracks” – he wrote.

The video recorded 11 million views and 1 million likes, but not everyone appreciated the gesture. In fact, many have pointed out that what has been done by Ana Garcia it’s illegal. If the young man refuses, he risks being accused of desertion, but if the truth is ascertained, she could also end up in trouble.

“You did something serious and above all illegal. Your ex risks being accused of desertion, but if the truth were to be learned, there would be very serious consequences for you too “ – one follower warned.

In short, we do not know how the affair ended, but it certainly was not a correct way to behave. The betrayal it is a difficult thing for those who love to digest and when it happens it sometimes makes you lose your clarity. But this gesture can turn out to be counterproductive for her too, risking only aggravating the situation.