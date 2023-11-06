Home page World

After a Hamas attack, the authorities tell the parents of their daughter’s death. However, the authorities now believe it was a kidnapping – much to her father’s distress.

Tel Aviv / Munich – Eight-year-old Emily was actually declared dead after a terrorist attack in southern Israel. The father of the Israeli-Irish girl has even publicly expressed relief at the message of death. However, the Irish embassy now told the TV station RTÉ that the girl was still alive and had not been murdered by Hamas fighters, but had been kidnapped. A German hostage, however, is now considered dead.

“Blank horror for an eight-year-old child”: Girl believed to be dead, probably taken hostage by Hamas

This could prove the bitterest fears of the father, who previously told CNN in a TV interview: “It was the best thing anyone could have hoped for. She was either dead or in Gaza. And if you know what they are doing to the people in Gaza, it is worse than death.” He described: “Can you imagine the sheer horror for an eight-year-old child?” Most recently, Hamas also showed a video of suspected hostages.

According to reports from CNN, the Israeli authorities initially allayed this fear for the father: “They just said, ‘We found Emily and she’s dead’.” This made it clear to the father that the daughter was not in the hands of Hamas. However, last week Israeli officials told the family that intelligence reports suggested there was a high chance that Emily was actually still alive.

Eight-year-old girl probably one of 240 hostages after terrorist attack

The family told RTÉ that the Israeli military believes there is a “high probability” that Emily is being held hostage in Gaza and is among around 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Authorities came to this conclusion because no trace of the girl’s DNA was found in the area of ​​the attack, which killed around 100 people. Most recently, the Palestinian side also complained of 20 deaths after an attack on a school in Gaza.

The Irish Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said it was “aware of the case of Emily Hand and is providing consular assistance to her family,” but gave no further comment. The girl’s 26-year-old half-sister also sent a message to the girl on Irish state television: “I want to tell you that we are doing everything we can to bring you home. We know you’re being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”