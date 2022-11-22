Mexico.- Over time, specific roles have been assigned to women and others to men, however, there are those who have fought for gender equality in light of this The girl became the envy of many by breaking stereotypes with her partner after criticism from society.

The viral video was shared by the ‘arualezti’ account on the Chinese social network along with the description, “I would choose you a thousand times more because men like you rarely in life”.

The woman who lives in Mexico state moved Internet users by showing how they reverse roles at home since they do not follow the traditions assigned from past times.

It is well known that people question the actions and decisions of everyone around them, since some still have prejudices, for which the young woman said that there were those who did not agree with her attitudes.

“They told me that my partner was not for me, because I had a career and he did not”commented the young dermatologist.

Although not for all her acquaintances it was well seen that she went to work when she had a university degree, since for many it is the duty of men, she is happy to go to work.

“How not to love this man if he sends me these videos while I’m working”Laura noted during filming.

In the recording you can see that your partner cooks at home since she goes to work and he likes to prepare food.

“I firmly believe that the desire to get ahead is what really matters… The value of a man is measured in how he treats a woman”, indicated the creator of the content.

One of the most latent struggles it is equality between men and women to have the same conditions, treatment and opportunities, because of this the story went viral.

Internet users in the comment box of the publication assured that they want to find someone similar, for which they pointed out, “as long as you love each other, the rest is superfluous, people always talk”, “how nice, value it so much, many blessings for you, above all, despite everything, always stay together.