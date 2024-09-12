Customer Emma Coad placed an order online at Chinese retailer Shein and was surprised by the contents of the parcel. A corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

In the video, the girl said that she bought several items from the brand Missguided and a denim skirt on the fashion platform. However, according to her, when she opened the box, worms fell out. “It was disgusting! I actually almost threw up,” she recalled.

To seek financial compensation from Shein, Coad decided to seek help from journalists. Thus, she explained that she sent emails to the retailer’s executives, but they did not admit their guilt. “They do not refund my money at all, and it is terrible. And obviously they would be smart enough to do this, given how popular my TikTok became after the video,” the buyer noted.

In turn, reporters asked Shein to comment on the situation. “When we received the customer’s request, we immediately launched an investigation. When the parcel passed our quality control and left our factory, it contained only the ordered items. We contacted the customer and offered him a full refund,” the company said.

In July, a social media user with the nickname @roguespare placed an order in the online store of the British brand PrettyLittleThing and found worn-out panties in the package.