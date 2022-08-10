Last Wednesday, a 7-year-old girl became the victim of a sexual offense in the De Heide recreation area in Heerenveen. The suspect is around 15 years old, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, August 3, between 2 and 4 p.m. It is not clear why the police are only now coming out with a message. Witnesses are asked to report. Camera images in the area are also requested.

The suspect is around 15 years old, according to police. He has a white complexion, probably short, dark blond hair and was wearing a striking orange swimming trunks at the time.

The police are looking for witnesses who know more, saw something or who know who this boy is. “It may also be that there are people who took photos or videos in the recreation area that afternoon. Please share this information or images with the police,” a spokesperson said.





Our apologies See also Nadal, 89 titles and not a year without winning at least one since 2004 Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.