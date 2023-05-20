The accident happened when the openwork small truck was on its way to the sports complex on Hogeweg. The girls’ team of the club would make a lap of honor through the village because of the championship achieved.

According to Bakker, the driver had taken his two daughters with him because he thought they would enjoy it. On the way to the sports complex on Hogeweg where the girls’ team was waiting, things went wrong, possibly because the driver had to brake hard. Bakker: ,,At the Welleweg one of the daughters fell off the car. She died instantly. It’s a black day for this family. I hope it finds the strength to cope with this loss.”

The supervisor of the girls’ team also rode on the car. “She is in total shock,” says Bakker. The girls’ team, which had been crowned champions shortly before the fatal accident, was kept and taken care of at the sports complex. According to Bakker, they are completely upset. The game of the first football team of Yerseke against VCK was stopped when the message about the fatal accident reached the board. All matches were subsequently cancelled. The public has been asked to go home immediately.

Forensic detectives are currently investigating the accident.