Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A serious barbecue accident occurs in the Netherlands. A three-year-old girl and her father are injured. (Iconic image) © Arnulf Hettrich/imago

A deflagration occurs during a barbecue in a holiday park in the Netherlands. A three-year-old girl and her father were seriously injured.

Berkhout – A holiday trip becomes a nightmare for a family from Germany. A tragic accident happened at a holiday park in the Netherlands. A three-year-old girl had to be placed in an artificial coma as a result of severe burns.

Barbecue accident in the Netherlands: girl (3) comes too close to the fire with alcohol

A German family vacationed at the TopParken holiday park in Berkhout. The serious accident happened there during a barbecue on Thursday evening (June 15). A bottle of spirits is said to have been near the fire, a spokesman for the park told the Dutch regional newspaper Noordhollandsdagblad. Alcohol is often used to light the grill.

The girl is said to have picked up the bottle and gotten too close to the fire. There was a sudden explosion and flames shot up. The three-year-old suffered severe burns, and her father is said to have been seriously injured, it said.

Barbecue drama in the Netherlands: girl (3) is in a coma

A rescue helicopter transported the father and child to a hospital. There the girl was placed in an artificial coma, the spokesman said. Stay in touch with family and offer support. In the meantime, other family members have also arrived in the Netherlands. The family brought the grill from home, the holiday park told the local newspaper De Telegraaf. (cheese)

Last year had a A patient set a fire with alcohol and a grill lighter in a hospital.