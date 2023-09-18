A 3-year-old girl died on Monday at daycare center ‘t Goudvisje in Empel. The police are investigating the cause of death.



Erik Luiten, Marc Brink



September 18 2023

At the daycare center, a girl was found on the outside area around 1 p.m. and was unresponsive. She was resuscitated, but that help was no longer effective. It is still unclear what exactly happened.

Playground shielded

Several police cars and an ambulance are at the entrance to the shelter around 2:30 p.m. A trauma helicopter also landed in the area. Screens have been placed on the playground. The child’s parents have been notified.

Forensic research must reveal what exactly happened. A fatal accident is one of the scenarios being investigated by the police, but it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions.

Parents pick up children

The daycare center is closed, but parents can go in to pick up their children. Cars drive to and from the shelter. A father, who parked the car in front of the school and drove away with his son from ‘t Goudvisje after ten minutes, did not want to comment. See also Jakobsen angry and frustrated after missed opportunity in Scheldeprijs, no podium for Groenewegen either

Text continues after the photo: ‘I don’t know how that happened. Horrible.’

Emergency services present in Empel at daycare center. The playground is shielded. © Bart Meesters



Horrible

An elderly man returns to his car a short time after being at the shelter. “We are not officially told anything inside,” he says. “A child would have died. But I don’t know how that happened. Horrible. But my grandchild is fine and can stay there for a while.”

A mother also just picked up her baby from ‘t Goudvisje with a Maxi-Cosi. “We heard that a child has died. That was of course scary. Nothing is said about the name or age,” says the woman who wants to leave it at that and drives home by car.

“We received a message in the special parent portal about an hour ago that a child has died,” says a father who puts his daughter in the Maxi-Cosi just before half past four. “And we just received a request via the parent portal to pick up your child as soon as possible.” See also The story of Kirsten, the woman who was partnered against her will with triple murderer John S.

A drone has been hovering above ‘t Goudvisje for a while around 5 p.m., but disappears when the rain starts to fall. It is unclear whether a police officer controls the device. Meanwhile, a mother walks to the car in the pouring rain with her child pressed against her.

Assylum

Babies, toddlers and schoolchildren up to 13 years old are cared for in the farm of the ‘t Goudvisje daycare center. “In our urban environment we bring nature to the children as much as possible,” the website says. There is both an indoor and outdoor area for the children.

Several police cars present in Empel at the daycare center. © Bart Meesters



A trauma helicopter landed at the daycare center. © Bart Meesters



Emergency team is investigating the cause of the child’s death. © Bart Meesters

