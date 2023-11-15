Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

On the journey home from Turkey, a little girl’s condition deteriorated rapidly. She died because her health problem was not recognized.

Munich – A family from Great Britain wanted to spend a relaxing holiday in Turkey, but it ended tragically. According to a report by the two-year-old daughter DailyMail misdiagnosed twice. The doctor thought the girl had tonsillitis. But behind the pain was appendicitis and sepsis.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is “the most common cause of death due to infection.” A friend of the family describes the events on the Internet platform for donations Gofundme.

Girl dies of sepsis and ruptured appendix while on vacation in Turkey

When the girl suddenly fell ill while on vacation in Turkey, the family turned to a hotel doctor. According to the report, the doctor assured the family that it was just tonsillitis. But the parents suspected, according to the British metrothat she was suffering from a stomach ache and not a sore throat. When the pain got worse the next day, they took the girl to a hospital.

In the case of a girl in Turkey, a misdiagnosis leads to her death. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The health condition deteriorated dramatically at the Turkey airport

There they were treated by the same doctor as in the hotel. This time too, he reassured her parents and, according to friends, assured the family that she was fit enough to fly home. But at the airport her health deteriorated dramatically. She was immediately taken to the local hospital in an ambulance. There, doctors discovered she had appendicitis and sepsis. Then the appendix ruptured and the girl died in the hospital.

Sepsis can be caused, for example, by bacterial or parasitic infections, as well as by fungal or viral infections. The immune system tries to fight the pathogens. If this does not succeed, the pathogens can spread through the lymphatic and blood vessels. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the body can then experience a kind of overreaction in which not only the pathogen but also the organs are attacked. If the symptoms are recognized too late, blood poisoning, as in the girl’s case, can lead to death.

Turkey vacation ends tragically: “No family should ever have to endure such pain”

The symptoms of sepsis are often recognized too late. These can vary depending on the course of the disease. It can be difficult to recognize the signs, especially in small children or babies, as they cannot always communicate their symptoms. In the case of sepsis, children are often difficult to wake up and develop spots on their arms and legs that cannot be pushed away. The following symptoms may also occur:

Fever and chills

Very slow or increased pulse

Rapid and heavy breathing

Fatigue, apathy, confusion

Cold patchy skin on arms and legs

Source: Robert Koch Institute and Sepsis Foundation

In the event of blood poisoning, quick action is required to increase the chances of survival and avoid possible health consequences such as amputations, paralysis or joint pain.

A friend of the little girl’s family writes downGofundme: “Tragedies like this are unimaginable. No family should ever have to endure such pain, let alone in a foreign country, far from family and friends, knowing that they could have been saved had it not been for the poor medical care and misdiagnosis.”

Another girl is injured by a child’s tattoo while on vacation in Turkey and may be scarred for life (mima)