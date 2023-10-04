In Iran, a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl has been hospitalized after an incident on the Tehran metro. According to several human rights organizations and activists, Armita Garawand was subjected to “severe physical abuse” by Iran’s “morality police.” She is in a coma and under guard at a military hospital, according to the Norwegian human rights organization Hengaw.
#Girl #coma #assault #Iranian #moral #police #subway
When Frankfurt’s city history is shared on Instagram
Wold Kolb – who was that again? Of course, a mayor of Frankfurt, the first freely elected head of the...