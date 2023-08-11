Chhaupadi is an old tradition in Nepal in which girls and women are banned from their homes. They are forced to stay in small huts, sometimes even caves, during their periods for seven to nine days.

The custom is based on age-old beliefs that women and girls are “unclean” during menstruation. They are not allowed to touch men or animals during that period of seclusion and are not allowed to perform a range of activities.

The superstitious custom is especially prevalent in some districts of western Nepal among Hindu religious communities.