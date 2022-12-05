A 27-year-old refugee stabbed two girls on their way to school in a town in southern Germany. The suspect came from an asylum shelter and fled back there after the crime. A 14-year-old girl died of her injuries. The other girl (13) is seriously injured in the hospital.

The girls walked through small Oberkirchberg, part of Illerkirchberg (population 4900 in total), to a bus stop to take the school bus to school. The man attacked them around 07:30 and seriously injured them. Eyewitnesses immediately called the police and an ambulance.

One of the girls was resuscitated at the scene, but died of her injuries this afternoon. The 13-year-old girl is being treated in hospital, but is out of danger.

‘Bleeding’

An eyewitness told local broadcaster SWR that he heard noises at a traffic light. He saw a girl "bleeding on the ground with a massive stab wound in her abdomen." "A second had injuries under her chest," the witness reports.

The perpetrator, a man from Eritrea, fled after the facts in a house where refugees are taken care of. According to the Schwäbische newspaper, the man also stayed in the reception center himself. Police surrounded the building. According to local media, three people were arrested, including the perpetrator. It is not known why two more people were arrested in the house in addition to the suspect.

Nothing is known about the motive of the perpetrator, nor whether he knew the girls. That is being investigated. The man also suffered minor injuries and is currently under police guard in hospital. The other two men were taken to the station. A knife that may have been used in the murder was also found. It is not known why two more people were arrested in the house in addition to the suspect. The other residents have been brought to safety.

The mayor of the affected municipality has said he is deeply shocked and wants to do everything to help the girls and their relatives.





