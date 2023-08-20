A 13-year-old girl was attacked out of the blue by peers in a restaurant. The police managed to arrest five girls, all between the ages of 13 and 15. According to the police, they are also involved in previous assaults, public violence, robbery with violence and extortion. How does a 13-year-old girl end up in such an environment? “As parents, we know very little about our children’s lives.”
Silvester van der Hansz
Latest update:
20-08-23, 11:37
