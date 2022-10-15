The fact that her 13-year-old daughter has been systematically bullied for a year because of a photo in underwear that is circulating, was reason for a mother and two men to furiously storm into Liemers College Landeweer in Zevenaar on Wednesday. “An action out of sheer desperation,” says the mother*.
Pim Gerritzen, Kay Scholten
Latest update:
09:17
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Girl #systematically #bullied #nude #photo #mother #storms #school #Action #sheer #despair
Leave a Reply