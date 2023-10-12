Last month, the police arrested eighteen teenagers for a series of violent incidents in Zoetermeer. For example, a 13-year-old girl was abused twice, images of which were also shared on social media. The police made a new arrest on Thursday: also a 13-year-old girl. More arrests cannot be ruled out. “We must stop this violence immediately.”
Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
12-10-23, 23:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Girl #assaulted #police #arrest #eighteen #teenagers #series #violent #incidents
Leave a Reply