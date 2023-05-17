Home page World

Split

11-year-old Adhara Pérez Sánchez wants to be an astronaut. © Screenshot/Instagram.com

The eleven-year-old Mexican Adhara Pérez Sánchez is smarter than Albert Einstein, already has a degree in her pocket – and big dreams. She wants to colonize Mars.

Munich/Mexico City – Adhara Pérez Sánchez is smarter than Albert Einstein with an IQ of 162. At only eleven years old, the highly talented girl already has an engineering degree under her belt and a big dream: the young Mexican would like to become an astronaut at NASA – and is already well on the way there.

Astronaut dream job: 11-year-old child prodigy has higher IQ than Einstein and wants to colonize Mars

At the age of three, Adhara Pérez Sánchez was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, an autistic developmental disorder that makes social interaction difficult for those affected. In her school days, Adhara was often bullied and had to change schools three times, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail reported. It wasn’t an easy time.

“She was very depressed, people didn’t feel for her, they made fun of her,” the girl’s mother, Nallely Sánchez, told the magazine Marie Clair Mexico, on the cover of which the 11-year-old appeared in April. She registered her daughter for therapy, where she was recommended to send the child to a school for the gifted. Out of boredom, Adhara had previously taught himself algebra and the periodic table.

An intelligence test gave the maximum value of 162. A value of 130 or more is considered a genius. Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking are estimated to have had an IQ of 160, although comparing IQs across eras and countries is flawed, according to experts. But Sánchez has already proven several times that she is a child prodigy. The eleven-year-old wants to go to the moon and beyond. “I want to go to space and colonize Mars,” the girl explained, according to the news site goalcast. “If you don’t like where you are, imagine where you want to be. I see myself at NASA, so it’s worth a try.”

Adhara wants to take part in NASA research projects, but it could fail because of the money

information of Daily Mail According to Adhara, she now wants to continue her education at the University of Arizona and study astrophysics. There she could also participate in NASA research projects. The 11-year-old child prodigy comes from a humble background in a suburb of Mexico City. According to media reports, she received a scholarship for her studies in Arizona. However, this was initially postponed due to visa problems, it said. In addition, it is not clear how exactly the family should finance the living in the USA, according to the child prodigy’s mother in a television interview.

Adahara is already working with the Mexican Space Agency to get other girls interested in math and space travel. The business magazine forbes included her in the list of the 100 most important women in Mexico at the age of seven, and Sanchez published her own book entitled “Don’t Give Up!”, which aims to encourage children with Asperger’s Syndrome. Intelligence is normally distributed in the population, around two percent of people are gifted. An eleven-year-old boy from Leeds, for example, who, like Adhara, has an IQ of 162, discovered a mathematical phenomenon on his own at the age of seven.