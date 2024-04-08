Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

A 10-year-old from India dies after eating her birthday cake. The investigation is directed against the bakery.

Punjab – An entire family in India falls ill after a birthday party. The morning after, the daughter was taken to the hospital, where she soon died. It is suspected that food poisoning caused by her birthday cake was the cause.

Video shows girl cutting cake – shortly afterwards she dies

The girl's grandfather tells the Indian broadcaster New Delhi Television (ndtv) from the celebration on March 24, 2024. The family gathered around 7 p.m. to eat the cake together. A video showing the 10-year-old girl cutting her cake was shared on social media. Around 10 p.m., several family members began to feel unwell. The birthday child was the most affected.

It is believed that the cake caused food poisoning. (Symbolic image) © Martina Raedlein/Imago

The children began vomiting and complained of severe thirst and dry mouth. The next morning, the girl's condition had worsened and the family took her to a hospital. There she was immediately connected to oxygen and an EKG was performed.

However, the doctors could no longer save the girl. “We lost our granddaughter, but fortunately the others recovered,” says the grandfather. On too There was mass food poisoning in a pensioners' hotel in Mallorca. In Zanzibar Recently, several people died after eating turtle meat.

Doctors diagnose food poisoning – bakery accused

Doctors diagnosed food poisoning, which may have been caused by the cake. The police are currently investigating. According to the Economic Times The cake was ordered for the celebration via a delivery service. Police discovered that the bakery's address listed on the app did not match its actual location. The invoice also indicates that the delivery even came from another city.

The bakery has since been removed from the app and a complaint has been filed against it. “An autopsy was carried out and a sample of the cake was sent for examination,” said an authority spokesman ndtv. (No)