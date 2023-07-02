Igor “Strelkov” Girkin does not like Yevgeny Prigozhin. On the contrary. They probably hate each other. Last November Prigozhin challenged him to go and fight with Wagner at the front, essentially calling him spineless and a living room coward. Girkin – war criminal sentenced in The Hague for the shooting down of the Malaysian plane in Donbass in July 2014, former man of the oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, and linked to the Russian services, who was the commander of the paramilitaries in Donbass in 2014 – obviously he didn’t go, he’s not stupid and he understood the trap, but he had to sketch. Yet, the two continued to move – from opposing points of view – ever harsher criticisms of Moscow and, what is worse, to report in a unanimous way a very worrying situation of Russia at the front against Ukraine. Enemies, but agree in photography. With one difference: if Prigozhin had begun his Wagner-adventure with the blessing (and active support) of the GRU, the military secret services, Girkin is a colonel (ex, but he is not but ex) of the FSB, the federal service that succeeded the KGB , which is also what Prigozhin always had to be wary of (in Wagner the FSB is seen on average with great suspicion).

But now Girkin goes one step further: he directly attacks Putin and the Kremlin. Giving yet another proof of the fractures that now exist within the very precarious Russian military world. Now the criticisms are coming straight to Putin: Can you attack Putin and get away with it now? Summing up, Girkkin says the absence of punishment for Prigozhin and the Wagnerians makes someone else’s revolt at this point highly probable, if not imminent. “It’s been a week since Prigozhin’s rebellion,” Girkin notes. «Which-judging by the aftermath-wasn’t a rebellion, it turns out he. If only because, despite 6 helicopters and a plane shot down, the death of more than ten (no one knows for sure) Russian servicemen – no measures have been taken to punish the rebels. In addition, Mr. Prigozhin moves freely across the state border of the Russian Federation, lives in St. Petersburg, and the authorities pretend that “this is how it should be”. In brackets: yesterday evening Prigozhin’s Embracer Legacy 600 aircraft (registration RA-02795) took off again from the Belarusian Machulishchi airport (in total he spent seven and a half hours in Minsk. and then flew back to Petersburg. He is allowed to do quietly shuttling between Russia and Belarus (to save his assets, including cash, and take them somewhere sheltered?).

Things like this prompt Girkin to prophesy that others will try again, to unseat Putin. “There is no mention of resignations of people who showed incompetence and cowardice during the rebellion. The highest statesmen who fled abroad during the days of the rebellion are all in their places. Not a word of condemnation sounded, not even the slightest hint of retribution from the lips of a person remotely resembling the president.” Here then is the prophecy of Girkin – who, playfully remember, was the commander of Russian operations in Donbass in 2014, and was last year declared by the Hague Court guilty of the downing of the Malaysian MH17 plane in Donbass on 17 July 2014. «Hence the consequence: another rebellion is not far off. It remains only to wait for a major defeat at the front. And, yes, – it doesn’t matter who starts it – now no one will resist the rebels. Nobody. Because there is no point in risking your life to defend such a miserable and miserable government.”

Girkin maintains that «the living will envy the dead, in Russia… it is impossible to save a country whose rulers are so rotten that they have lost even the elementary instinct of self-preservation, exchanging it for the opportunism of “doing nothing at any cost” a little ‘more”.

Girkin also makes specific accusations to the National Security Council. And he, too, compares the Russian elites vacationing in the Crimea and the situation at the front. “People who are going to rest in the Crimea: line up and swear. And the people who are currently losing their lives under fire from the trenches are another planet. And the border regions of Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions, which are still being shelled every day by respected partners of Kiev, are also another planet. On one planet – explains the former FSB colonel – the deputy president of the Security Council and a couple of deputy prime ministers flee abroad on private planes during a mutiny, and then (as if nothing happened) return a couple of days later and no one says a word to them out of cowardice, and on the other – those who have become advanced soldiers, exhausted for months, are imprisoned for long periods … But soon the Earth will collide with the Pink Pony Planet – there is no left nothing … a week ago they lost each other almost by a miracle», he says, referring to Prigozhin’s unpunished coup.