The pro-Russian hardliner Igor Girkin believes that Putin lacks a strategy in the Ukraine war and warns of an impending defeat for Russia.

Moscow – Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin – also known by the pseudonym Igor Strelkov – has repeatedly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conduct of the war since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Its course is too lax for the nationalist Girkin and the successes too few. On Sunday (May 7), the former separatist leader again reproached the Kremlin chief. Strelkov wrote that Putin had no strategy and no goals in the Ukraine war on Telegram.

Criticism from former intelligence officer: “Putin has no goal and no strategy”

In 2014, Igor Girkin led the pro-Moscow separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, helping Russia to annex Crimea in violation of international law. Supports the goals of the war in Ukraine, but criticizes the top leadership. The “head of the fish is completely rotten,” the former separatist leader said last year, also touting the presidential replacement. “If the necessary nationwide measures for successful warfare are not taken by May, we will not be able to win this war,” the nationalist warned last winter.

There are still no corresponding measures, the pro-Russian military blogger wrote on Telegram on Sunday. “Neither organizationally nor in terms of personnel.” In addition, the goals of the war had not been defined. “Since there is no goal, there is no strategy” and no conscious work on it, the former separatist leader concludes. Meanwhile, in Russia with the “Club of Angry Patriots” apparently a group of hardliners around Girkin formed who openly criticize Putin’s course. Political observers assume that the ultranationalists’ public statements may have an impact on Putin’s decisions.

Ultra-nationalist military blogger on Ukraine: “Enemy has strategy and is implementing it with all its might”

While Girkin sees no strategy in the Russian military and senior leadership, Ukraine does have one. “The enemy had such a strategy from the very beginning and they are implementing it with all their might,” the former intelligence officer said, admitting that Ukraine is “more and more successful” at it. Now you have to think about “how we do it [russischen] State, the country and the people can save in a situation of impending military defeat,” the ultra-nationalist continued. The war will be long and hard, “harder and longer” than necessary.

Girkin was initially an ally of Putin, but was then dropped by the Kremlin. In November 2022, the former intelligence officer was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment by a court in the Netherlands. The court found that Girkin was one of those responsible for the downing of the MH17 passenger plane with 298 people on board in 2014 over eastern Ukraine. The At that time, the Kremlin had rid itself of the separatist leader and Girkin was ousted from his post as defense minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014.