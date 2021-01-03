Highlights: Giriraj Singh said attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement regarding Kovid-19 vaccine

He is being criticized over the statement made by former UP CM and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav regarding the Corona Vaccine. Regarding the Covid-19 Vaccine, Akhilesh said- “We will not get the BJP government vaccine. I do not trust them.” After this, BJP (BJP) leaders have opened a front against Akhilesh. In this episode, on Sunday, Union Minister and MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh (Giriraj Singh) has also attacked Akhilesh Yadav. Giriraj has said- “These people will conceal vaccine and keep people in confusion.”

In response to Akhilesh’s statement on the Kovid-19 vaccine, Giriraj Singh said, “These people will hide the vaccine and keep the people in confusion. They are speaking so politically. The vaccine belongs to the country, Scientists belong to the country and there can be no better example for this self-reliant India. “

We cannot get BJP vaccine: Akhilesh Yadav

Let me tell you, on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said while speaking to reporters on Saturday, “‘I am not getting vaccinated at the moment. How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get the vaccine for free. “We cannot get the BJP vaccine.”

Covid-19 Vaccine: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi speaks on Akhilesh’s statement- whose mindset is bad, she talks like this

Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi also attacked Akhilesh

Earlier, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi also attacked Akhilesh Yadav. He said that those whose mindset is disturbed, they only do such things. He said that the NDA government has come to serve the country and is serving the people. Renu Devi said that two indigenous vaccines have come up to deal with Corona. Many congratulations to the Prime Minister of India for this.

