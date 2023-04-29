Senator considers Silvio Almeida’s reaction hypocritical when he indicates Lula’s position against abortion, in 2022

the senator Eduardo Girao (Novo-CE) said this Friday (28.Apr.2023) that the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, had a disproportionate, aggressive and hypocritical reaction from the government when he refused to receive a plastic replica of a fetus in appeal against abortion on Thursday (April 27).

“The reaction was disproportionate, which showed great intolerance for the cause and that this government deceived Brazilians, because it said it was pro-life, but it is not”said the senator in an interview with the program “Jornal Jangadeiro”.

Girão indicated that the minister’s attitude was an inconsistency when recalling the president’s speeches Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), during the 2022 election campaign, in which the PT member said he was against abortion, in addition to a letter addressed to the evangelical community reiterating respect for life in “all its stages”.

Lula did in fact declare himself against abortion, but as a personal position. On April 7, 2022, he argued that the practice should be treated as a public health issue.

The senator from Ceará also said that he considered that Silvio Almeida felt embarrassed and nervous in the situation, acting aggressively. “I handed this [o feto] for a Supreme Minister, for several authorities, dozens of parliamentarians, and there has never been a refusal like this, because this is a pro-life world symbol. He, as a Minister of State, has to be tolerant of all lines of thought.”he declared.

On Thursday (April 27), when he refused the object, Silvio Almeida stated that Girão’s attitude was “an unacceptable exploitation of a very serious problem” of the country and called the act “mockery”. The minister received a standing ovation from the senators present at the session and received support from government allies during the day.

“I am a serious man, and I believe you are too. This kind of performance here is not what matches my way of seeing politics”said Almeida.

Watch the moment (1min37s):