

12/13/2024



Updated at 7:47 p.m.





Sevilla FC and RC Celta They will star this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m., in one of the matches corresponding to matchday 17 of the First Division championship.

During the press conference held this Friday, the Celta coach, Claudio Giraldezhas commented on the Galician team’s home performance so far: “they have done things well away from home, but we have not been completely continuous and complete. That has made us lose points. It is important that we are stable and do the good things that we are doing for much longer.”

Giráldez has referred to the name of Jesus Navaswho this Saturday will face the last game of his professional career at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. «It is a special day for everyone, especially for the Sevillistas. It is a banner of Sevillismo in recent years. Jesús is fine and playing good games this year. He is a player with a lot of potential and, if he is on the field, he will be a player with full guarantees to be able to compete. We know him and we know how we can suffer with him and hurt him,” commented Giráldez.

And the Celta coach has also highlighted the performance of the Sevilla winger lukebakio. «For me he is one of the most decisive players in the League. He is very difficult to defend because he has the ability to come out from both sides. He is in a very good moment of confidence and the way he plays helps him to be a very protagonist. We will defend him as we have done with other players with similar characteristics, with intense duel defense, being aggressive and with a collective defense,” thinks the Celta coach.