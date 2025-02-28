The Spanish Prim Empresarial Group, specialized in the Medical Technology, Mobility and Health Care Market, has just been incorporated into the Ibex Top Index Dividend after the decision adopted by the Technical Advisory Committee of the Stock Index. This inclusion, in force since February 3, It responds to the optimal profitability by dividend of the family company founded in 1870.

Company sources consider that this consideration of Prim in the selective stock market represents a qualitative leap. Thus, in the words of the president of Prim, Lucía Comenge, the new milestone “confirms the continuous commitment that the Board of Directors has with the compensation of the shareholders And, at the same time, it comes to ratify the financial solidity and the economic strength of the group. “As an example, from the year 2019 to 2023, the last approved, the Payout of the Prim Group (benefits that the company allocates to the remuneration of the shareholder) has been 59%.

In the specific case of this last review of the ‘Top’ index, approved at the meeting on January 28, it has been set on March 13 for the Technical Advisory Committee to value the changes. It should be remembered that the Ibex Top dividend index was launched in the year 2007 with a purpose to capture the evolution of prices of the values ​​with greater profitability by dividend of the Spanish Stock Exchange and, in turn, serve as a underlying investment products.

The aforementioned index is composed of the 25 values ​​with the highest dividend profitability among those included in the IBEX 35, the Ibex Medum Cap and the Ibex Small Cap to which the Prim Group is attached. The weighting of the values ​​is established according to the gross dividends paid in the last 12 months and is adjusted by liquidity with a maximum weighting of 10%. As a requirement, it is imposed that they present a dividend payment history of at least two years.