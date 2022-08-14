Fifteen races and zero points: with this budget, it is natural for a driver to change course, and maybe look elsewhere. It is not surprising, therefore, that Antonio Giovinazzi he said goodbye to the Dragon / Penske Autosport team and most likely Formula E, a championship in which he was never comfortable, he managed eight retirements and a fourteenth place as best result. And, probably, he constituted a forced fallback after the treatment suffered by Alfa Romeo, which waited for the season finale not to renew his contract.

The forfeit from the final round of the season (Seoul) due to a thumb problem was just the latest of the unfortunate episodes that characterized the year of the Martina Franca driver, who greeted the team and the championship with these words: “Thanks to Dragon / Penske Autosport and Formula E for this opportunity, as well as all my sponsors who live my adventures with me. Only one thing makes a dream impossible: the fear of getting involved always and in any case“.

Giovinazzi has often sinned in inexperience in energy management and paid for a lack of preparation last winter (the tests took place between November and December, when the 2021 World Cup was still running, which the Apulian competed with Alfa Romeo) . Even the team did not give him a great hand, having finished the team standings in last place with only two points, brought home by Sergio Seven Camara in the second round of London. He will now spend the rest of the season as a Ferrari reserve driver (alongside Mick Schumacher). For the future, the situation is uncertain: the Formula E season has not brought him great sponsors in the Circus paddock, where Giovinazzi would like to return one day, and it seems difficult to be able to snatch a contract for 2023. Alternatively, he could open the way. of the Endurance.