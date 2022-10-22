The mistake made by Antonio Giovinazzi in PL1 of the United States Grand Prix it could have serious consequences for the Italian driver, who returned for the first time this season after the same session held in September at Monza. The Apulian, one of the major candidates to replace Mick Schumacher should the German not be reconfirmed by Haas for the 2023he lost control of the car in the first sector of the Austin track, finishing against barriers. Despite having managed to return to the road of the pits, the 28-year-old has damaged clutch in an attempt to break free from the billboards, aggravating the situation.

The general feeling is that this mistake could compromise the chances of returning to F1 as an official Haas driver, even if the former member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, in an interview reported by racefans.net at the end of the test, he doesn’t seem overly concerned: “It’s Formula 1 – he has declared – sometimes you deserve to stay and you don’t take the place, that’s just the way it is. They are the races. It definitely doesn’t helpbut on the other side I have already shown in F1 what I can do. I know it won’t be a lap and a few turns that will end my career. Let’s see what happens, now I look forward. I did three years in F1 – he added – if people want me it is not for today, but for the past, for what I have done and for what I will do. We see”.

Limited to the incident, Giovinazzi provided his version of the facts, stating that he spun, not as a result of the high pace imposed to establish his best time, but probably due to the wind: “I wasn’t pushing – he continued – I would have done it on the last lap of the session, giving everything in that lap to surprise everyone, but I wasn’t doing it. It was just my second push, the first with the DRS activated. It could have been the windas well as just a mistake, I don’t know, but it went like this “. In conclusion, the Italian also wanted to cite the case of Nyck De Vries, with his promotion in F1 that can be an example for everyone in order to never give up. If the return to the Circus does not materialize, Giovinazzi expressed his other goal: “Never say never, to be honest – finished – in F1 we saw what happened with Nyck in Monza. So let’s see what happens. But for now I still don’t know what I will do in 2023. Otherwise, it’s no secret, I would like to race in the WEC in the Hypercar class with Ferrari“.