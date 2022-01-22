Having overcome the inevitable bitterness for the lack of confirmation in Alfa Romeo, Antonio Giovinazzi is ready to dive into a new, intriguing adventure: the Formula E. In fact, the Italian ratified at the end of last year an agreement with the Dragon-Penske team that will allow him to compete for the entire season of the electric series. Also in this case the pilot from Martina Franca – who in F1 had put an end to eight years without an Italian driver present in the Circus – breaks a small taboo. It was in fact from the 2017/18 season, with some appearances of Luca Filippi, that a driver from our country did not race in the series, who in the meantime also took on the ‘qualification’ of the world championship.

The first round of the 2022 season will be in Saudi Arabia, on the Diriyah track. Two races are scheduled to open the year, on January 28th and 29th. The starter of a championship that includes 16 ePrix scattered in 10 different locations. The debut in the Saudi kingdom can be a good omen for Giovinazzi, who last year in Alfa Romeo in that country held the best race of his season, finishing in ninth place on the difficult and very fast track in Gedda. This will obviously be a different story, but the Italian seems ready. On Twitter these days the # 99 showed his anticipation for the new challenge by writing about “Can’t wait to start a new season”.

The hope is that good luck can smile on him and on the whole team Dragon-Penske, which in recent years has struggled a lot. The last podium achieved by the team dates back to the 2017/18 season, with Jérôme d’Ambrosio finishing third in the Zurich race.