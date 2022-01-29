The absolute debut of Antonio Giovinazzi in Formula E it will certainly not be remembered by the Apulian driver as one of the most memorable and positive moments of his career, quite the contrary. The new acquisition of the Dragonback from three consecutive seasons in the maximum serious with Alfa Romeo, he was unable to go further the last place in the standingsboth at the end of qualifying and the first E-Prix on the calendar a Diriyah. The 28-year-old from Martina Franca, who had already had the opportunity to express his first feelings about the new category, also commented on the outcome of his absolute debut in a race valid for the world championship.

Interviewed by racefans.netthe only Italian representative present on the starting grid thus expressed his impressions at the end of his first official outing: “IS it was really hard – He admitted – but overall I expected it to be complicated. I have not many accumulated many kilometers in the car; in Valencia, for example, we only tried it once, and moreover only on the simulator. Once we got on the track, however, it was completely different. So yeah, it wasn’t easy at all, especially at the end of the race when I had to save battery power. Qualifying, on the other hand, didn’t go too badly. I was unlucky because I found the yellow flag and the traffic, but it could have been better in optimal conditions. On the occasion of the second weekend I will have to do a different job right from free practice, with the aim of qualifying in the middle of the group. If I had to start later, at that point I would be able to keep the pace of the riders close to me. All in all – concluded by making a comparison the Circus – in F1 we ​​have a lot more assistance with real-time data, so it’s all easier to understand. Moreover, the competition here is really at a high level, with several pilots who already have good experience. I’m struggling to keep up with them, but I’m sure I can be at their pace soonperhaps fighting in the middle of the table “.