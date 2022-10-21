There was a lot of anticipation for Antonio Giovinazzi, upon returning to Formula 1, albeit for a free practice session. In Austin, however, the Italian risks having played his cards in the worst way: in fact, he went to the barrierafter losing the rear in the first sector in a change of direction.

Giovinazzi managed to start again to earn the way to the pits: in doing so, however, he has overheated clutch (like Charles Leclerc at Paul Ricard). The team, in fact, was unable to send him back on track despite the change of the damaged wing. The change of the car has to be replaced and Giovinazzi’s return lasted seven minutes.