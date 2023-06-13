What a revenge

Antonio Giovinazzi he is part of the crew that, together with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, brought Ferrari back to the top of the world at Le Mans in the Hypercar class with the 499P number #51, 50 away from the last appearance of the Scuderia di Maranello in the top class and at 58 years since the last overall victory. For the driver from Martina Franca born in 1993, it is a good personal revenge after the conclusion of the F1 chapter and the bitter season in Formula E.

Before landing in GP2 in a competitive team like Prema in 2016 – the season in which he fought for the title with his boxmate Pierre Gasly until the grand finale in Abu Dhabi – Antonio Giovinazzi traveled the world also racing in the Asian Endurance series before participate in the stages of the World Cup. At Le Mans Giovinazzi had already raced as a Ferrari driver in the GTE-Pro class with the 488. They were all very useful experiences for the blue to guarantee very solid stints at the wheel of the 499P #51 which crossed the finish line at La Sarthe in first position.

“Thanks to Coletta and Amato Ferrari”

“I’ve always had confidence in myself, winning with Ferrari was the dream I had as a child – the words of Antonio Giovinazzi interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – I knew what I had inside and waited for the right opportunity. I thank Antonello Coletta and Amato Ferrari for believing in me. The World Cup? We try, have you ever seen, the next one is in Monza and we play at home”.

Ferrari’s feat has a truly enormous scope, just consider the difference in performance compared to Peugeot and Porsche, also making their debut at Le Mans in the Hypercar class. The 499P has not only cornered the dominant Toyota in the last five editions, it has also beaten them. “We have always believed in it Giovinazzi added. the work was long, exhausting, but decisive. Test after test, kilometer after kilometre, we tried to understand the error to eliminate it and then move on to the next step. All together”.