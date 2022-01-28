Antonio Giovinazzi today for the first time in his career he will take part in a weekend in Formula E by participating in the first of the two ePrix scheduled in Saudi Arabia in Ad Diriyah (departure at 18:00 Italian time). The Apulian driver will participate in the entire eighth season of the 100% electric series at the wheel of one of the two cars prepared by the Penske-DragonSpeed ​​team. Giovinazzi will face this new adventure with only a day and a half of testing behind him in Valencia, a minimum amount of experience that the 1993 class has tried to compensate for through a lot of mileage in the simulator.

In addition to Formula E, Antonio Giovinazzi will continue to have a foot in Formula 1 as the third Ferrari driver over the twelve weekends that do not include dates in conflict with the Formula E calendar. Furthermore, a future for Giovinazzi in the WEC cannot be ruled out. in the Hypercar program which will see Ferrari back on the track in the premier category starting from 2023. The driver from Martina Franca’s goal is to return to being the protagonist in the top racing formula, a stage on which he still has a lot to give. Regarding Ferrari’s chances of returning to being a protagonist in 2022 by exploiting the regulatory revolution, Giovinazzi stated that: “I feel Ferrari like a family to which I wish all the best – his words reported by today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport – certainly we have improved, but we cannot know where we will be until the first qualificationswhen we discover how much the others have grown “.