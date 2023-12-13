After Le Mans the objective is the title

Antonio Giovinazzi celebrates its 30th birthday at the end of a 2023 that has put the icing on an already impressive CV. The driver from Martina Franca, winner of the Zandvoort F3 Master in 2015 and vice-champion of GP2 in 2016, raced in F1 with Alfa Romeo-Sauber from 2019 to 2021, obtaining a fifth place in Brazil as his best result.

After an unlucky year in Formula E in 2022, Giovinazzi relaunched himself as an official Ferrari driver in the WEC in 2023. At the wheel of the 499P of the Hypercar class the driver from Puglia won the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary together with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. A success that is worth a career for a driver, but Giovinazzi still has a goal to achieve.

“I have already achieved so many dreams – declared Giovinazzi on the occasion of the Caschi d'oro 2023, an event sponsored by ACI Sport and Autosprint – the only thing left to do is become world champion and that's what I will try to do.”. In 2024 the WEC Hypercar class will see nine manufacturers at the start (Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac, Alpine, Porsche, BMW, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini and Peugeot), but after a 2023 as a great protagonist Ferrari can no longer hide: “It is true that other new cars will enter, but we must not be afraid or move away from our goal. We are even more motivated and will put pressure on Toyota“.

Regarding 2023 of Ferrari in F1 Giovinazzi declared that from his point of view it was a year with lights and shadows and that returning to the Circus is not a priority for him: “At some times we were the best car after Red Bull, at others there were difficulties. We will start from the positive aspects to do better in 2024. A return to F1? We'll see, now I'm fine in the WEC.”