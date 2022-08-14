Antonio Giovinazzi will not take part in the last race of the Formula E season. This is the news, officially confirmed via social network by the Apulian driver, who comes from Seoul, where the electric series is preparing to experience the last chapter of a long year. For the Italian of the Dragon team this epilogue is unfortunately perfectly in line with one extremely bad season in which the third Ferrari driver did not collect even a point, obtaining as best result a 16th place in the Monaco stage. Giovinazzi’s forfeit derives from a contact suffered in yesterday’s ‘race-1’ with the Portuguese Antonio Felix Da Costa.

The race of the former Alfa Romeo standard bearer then ended prematurely due to another accident, this time caused by Alexander Sims, who had bumped into the boy from Martina Franca without too many compliments. This second blow probably worsened Giovinazzi’s injury, which affected his right hand. On his Twitter profile, announcing the renunciation of the race, # 99 explained that he had “I received a hard blow to my right thumb which caused swelling and pain. For safety reasons we decided not to run today, avoiding taking unnecessary risks “. The Frenchman will take the place of Giovinazzi Sacha Fenestrazwhich this year is competing with good results in the Super GT and Super Formula.

Despite himself Giovinazzi recorded a negative record in the history of Formula E. With 15 consecutive races without scoring points, in fact, he surpassed the previous record belonging to the Chinese Ma Qinghua, who had stopped at 14 in sporadic appearances between 2016 and 2020.

Due to the hit by DaCosta yesterday, I have taken a hard hit at my right thumb causing swelling and pain.

For safety reasons we have decided not to race today and take useless risks. – Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) August 14, 2022